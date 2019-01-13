NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
NYZ009-132100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 below. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 15 TO 20.
NYZ015-132100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 10.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ016-132100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ017-132100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
NYZ018-132100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
NYZ022-132100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
NYZ023-132100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
NYZ024-132100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s.
NYZ025-132100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
NYZ036-132100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
NYZ037-132100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
NYZ044-132100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
NYZ045-132100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ046-132100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ055-132100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s.
NYZ056-132100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
near 10.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
NYZ057-132100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows
5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
NYZ062-132100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light
snow. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
