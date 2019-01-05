NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain this morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
near 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with a slight
chance of rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of snow and sleet. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
chance of snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with a slight
chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with a slight
chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around
30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with a chance of freezing rain this
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
10 TO 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
