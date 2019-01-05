NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

657 FPUS51 KBGM 050931

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-052100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow and freezing rain. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ015-052100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ016-052100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain this morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ017-052100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ018-052100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

near 10. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain with rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ022-052100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ023-052100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of snow and sleet. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain likely with a chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ024-052100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

chance of snow and sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ025-052100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ036-052100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ037-052100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ044-052100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ045-052100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ046-052100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain

this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ055-052100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with a chance of freezing rain this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ056-052100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

10 TO 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ057-052100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ062-052100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather