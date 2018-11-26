NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NYZ009-262100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ015-262100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow showers likely with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 30. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ016-262100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ017-262100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ018-262100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ022-262100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ023-262100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ024-262100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ025-262100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ036-262100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ037-262100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ044-262100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ045-262100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ046-262100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ055-262100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ056-262100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ057-262100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ062-262100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

