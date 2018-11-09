NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around
30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around
30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow this morning, then snow or rain
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain or snow this morning, then rain or snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain or snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow this morning, then rain or
snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around
30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows around 30. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...Snow or rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 30. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EST Fri Nov 9 2018
.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain or snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather