NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

