NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
NYZ009-262000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the
morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s.
NYZ015-262000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ016-262000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ017-262000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ018-262000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
NYZ022-262000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ023-262000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ024-262000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ025-262000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ036-262000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Little or
no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around
40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ037-262000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Freezing rain with snow likely in the morning. Rain.
Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ044-262000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ045-262000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Little or
no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around
40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ046-262000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ055-262000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
NYZ056-262000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ057-262000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs
around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ062-262000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain, snow
and freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
