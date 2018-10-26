NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

729 FPUS51 KBGM 261431

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow in the

morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around

40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain with snow likely in the morning. Rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Little or

no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around

40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain, snow

and freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather