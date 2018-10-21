NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018

_____

418 FPUS51 KBGM 210531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather