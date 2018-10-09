NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
514 FPUS51 KBGM 091131
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-092000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy drizzle early this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ015-092000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ016-092000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ017-092000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ018-092000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ022-092000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ023-092000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ024-092000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ025-092000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ036-092000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ037-092000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly sunny. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ044-092000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ045-092000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ046-092000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ055-092000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ056-092000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ057-092000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ062-092000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather