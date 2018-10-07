NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

