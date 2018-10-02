NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
_____
879 FPUS51 KBGM 020231
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-020800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening, then
numerous showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ015-020800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ016-020800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ017-020800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ018-020800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ022-020800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ023-020800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ024-020800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ025-020800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ036-020800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle late this evening. Cloudy with scattered
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ037-020800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening, then
numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ044-020800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-020800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-020800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers late this evening, then
numerous showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ055-020800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Scattered
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Widespread showers in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ056-020800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ057-020800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ062-020800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with
patchy drizzle in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather