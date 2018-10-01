NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

