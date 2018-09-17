NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018
_____
542 FPUS51 KBGM 171431
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
1030 AM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy
with a chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
_____
