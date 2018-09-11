NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
976 FPUS51 KBGM 110831
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming
east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely,
mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely, mainly
this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers this
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
