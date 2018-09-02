NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

279 FPUS51 KBGM 020831

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

