NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
168 FPUS51 KBGM 012031
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-020800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in
the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ015-020800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ016-020800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ017-020800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ018-020800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ022-020800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ023-020800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ024-020800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ025-020800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ036-020800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ037-020800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ044-020800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ045-020800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ046-020800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ055-020800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
NYZ056-020800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ057-020800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ062-020800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
