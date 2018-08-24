NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

430 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

