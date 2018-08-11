NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
295 FPUS51 KBGM 111131
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-112000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-112000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-112000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-112000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-112000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early
this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-112000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-112000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
early this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-112000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall early this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-112000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-112000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely early this morning, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-112000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-112000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-112000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early
this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early this morning.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-112000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
early this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-112000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-112000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-112000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
