NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

602 FPUS51 KBGM 021131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

