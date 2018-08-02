NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
602 FPUS51 KBGM 021131
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of
thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms early this morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
