NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

567 FPUS51 KBGM 020531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-022000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-022000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-022000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-022000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-022000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-022000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-022000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-022000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-022000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-022000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-022000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-022000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-022000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-022000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-022000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-022000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-022000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather