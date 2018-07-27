NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

603 FPUS51 KBGM 271131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms early this morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small

hail in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

