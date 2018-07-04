NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms with
isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with
isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Hot with highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with
isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with isolated
showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms with
isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms with
isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms with isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms with
isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with
scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
