NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:39 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
NYZ009-022000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ015-022000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ016-022000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ017-022000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ018-022000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ022-022000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ023-022000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ024-022000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ025-022000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ036-022000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ037-022000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ044-022000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ045-022000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ046-022000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ055-022000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ056-022000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ057-022000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ062-022000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with
highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
