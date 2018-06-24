NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows around

60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows around

60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

