NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018

240 FPUS51 KBGM 191131

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

