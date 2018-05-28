NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:37 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
_____
674 FPUS51 KBGM 281131
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-282000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ015-282000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ016-282000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ017-282000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ018-282000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ022-282000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ023-282000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ024-282000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ025-282000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ036-282000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ037-282000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ044-282000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ045-282000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ046-282000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ055-282000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ056-282000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ057-282000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ062-282000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather