Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
NYZ009-282000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ015-282000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-282000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-282000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-282000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-282000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-282000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-282000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-282000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-282000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-282000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ044-282000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-282000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-282000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-282000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-282000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-282000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ062-282000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
130 AM EDT Mon May 28 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
