NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Published 4:38 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-072000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-072000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-072000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-072000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-072000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-072000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-072000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-072000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-072000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-072000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-072000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-072000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-072000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-072000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-072000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-072000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-072000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-072000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
430 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
