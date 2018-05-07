NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

871 FPUS51 KBGM 070531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather