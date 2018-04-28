NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018

_____

276 FPUS51 KBGM 282331

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-290800-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then a

chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then numerous snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers, mainly in

the evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ015-290800-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ016-290800-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then widespread rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ017-290800-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers and scattered rain showers

in the morning, then widespread snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers, mainly in

the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ018-290800-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then a

chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Numerous rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ022-290800-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-290800-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ024-290800-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-290800-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ036-290800-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then

scattered snow showers with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread snow showers and numerous rain showers in

the evening, then numerous snow showers and scattered rain showers

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-290800-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then a

chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning,

then widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread snow and rain showers in the evening,

then numerous snow showers and scattered rain showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-290800-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-290800-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then scattered

snow showers with isolated rain showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then

numerous snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ046-290800-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then a chance

of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then numerous snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening. Numerous snow

showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ055-290800-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-290800-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers with isolated snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain showers

in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ057-290800-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this evening, then isolated rain and snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ062-290800-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the

morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather