NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:39 pm, Saturday, April 28, 2018
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 28, 2018
_____
276 FPUS51 KBGM 282331
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-290800-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then a
chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then numerous snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers, mainly in
the evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ015-290800-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ016-290800-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then widespread rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ017-290800-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers and scattered rain showers
in the morning, then widespread snow and rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers, mainly in
the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ018-290800-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then a
chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Numerous rain showers, mainly
in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ022-290800-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ023-290800-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ024-290800-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ025-290800-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then
widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ036-290800-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then
scattered snow showers with a chance of rain showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread snow showers and numerous rain showers in
the evening, then numerous snow showers and scattered rain showers
after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-290800-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this evening, then a
chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning,
then widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Widespread snow and rain showers in the evening,
then numerous snow showers and scattered rain showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ044-290800-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Scattered
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then
widespread snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ045-290800-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then scattered
snow showers with isolated rain showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then
numerous snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ046-290800-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then a chance
of rain showers and scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then numerous snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening. Numerous snow
showers. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ055-290800-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this
evening, then isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ056-290800-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this evening, then a slight
chance of rain showers with isolated snow showers after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered rain showers
in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous snow and rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ057-290800-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this evening, then isolated rain and snow showers
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with
scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ062-290800-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
730 PM EDT Sat Apr 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening,
then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers in the
morning, then scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of rain showers and scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather