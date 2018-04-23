NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

_____

089 FPUS51 KBGM 231731

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 PM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast