NYZ009-232000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ015-232000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ016-232000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ017-232000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ018-232000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ022-232000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ023-232000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-232000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-232000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-232000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ037-232000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-232000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ045-232000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-232000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ055-232000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ056-232000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-232000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-232000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

