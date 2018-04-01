NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

NYZ009-012000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-012000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-012000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs around

40. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ017-012000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-012000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-012000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-012000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-012000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-012000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-012000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-012000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ044-012000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-012000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-012000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-012000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-012000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-012000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ062-012000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1030 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning then clearing. A

slight chance of rain showers late this morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

