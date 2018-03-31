NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

381 FPUS51 KBGM 310531

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-312000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-312000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-312000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-312000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-312000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers with snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-312000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-312000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-312000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-312000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-312000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-312000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-312000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ045-312000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-312000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ055-312000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-312000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-312000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-312000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

130 AM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast