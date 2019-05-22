NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

rain showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

