NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019
_____
704 FPUS51 KALY 260755
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 260753
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
NYZ033-262000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 19.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much
colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-262000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-262000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ065-262000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ041-262000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-262000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-262000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-262000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-262000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-262000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-262000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-262000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-262000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-262000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-262000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-262000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-262000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-262000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-262000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-262000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-262000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-262000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-262000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-262000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-262000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Much colder with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ064-262000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,
becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs around 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-262000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
353 AM EDT Tue Mar 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
_____
