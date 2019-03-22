NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
NYZ033-222000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Colder
with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in
the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ052-222000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy, cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ058-222000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain, snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery,
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery, cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ065-222000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ041-222000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ038-222000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ032-222000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to
10 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ042-222000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to
around 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
NYZ083-222000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ043-222000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ084-222000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ082-222000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery,
colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing
to around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery, cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ039-222000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with lows
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
colder with lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
NYZ040-222000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ047-222000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery,
cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ048-222000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Windy,
cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph,
increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.
NYZ049-222000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy, cold
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ050-222000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ051-222000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy,
colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ053-222000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ054-222000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to
10 inches possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ060-222000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ061-222000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ059-222000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ063-222000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Blustery, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ064-222000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ066-222000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
359 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
40s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
