NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

162 FPUS51 KALY 010512

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

NYZ033-010915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20.

NYZ052-010915-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ058-010915-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature around 12.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to

20. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

NYZ065-010915-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

NYZ041-010915-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ038-010915-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 5 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the morning.

NYZ032-010915-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in

the morning.

NYZ042-010915-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero

to 5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ083-010915-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 4 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ043-010915-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 1 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ084-010915-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ082-010915-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in

the morning.

NYZ039-010915-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ040-010915-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ047-010915-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature around 11.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ048-010915-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

NYZ049-010915-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ050-010915-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 8 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ051-010915-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 9 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

NYZ053-010915-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ054-010915-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 7 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ060-010915-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-010915-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 11. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ059-010915-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ063-010915-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow likely

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

20. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ064-010915-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-010915-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1212 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NAS

