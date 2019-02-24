NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

NYZ033-242100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain. Occasional snow showers.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in

the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 1 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

16 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 11. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 17 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

NYZ052-242100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ058-242100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early, then rain

likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Windy, colder

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much colder. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cold with highs 14 to 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ065-242100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ041-242100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely early, then rain.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy, cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ038-242100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow or rain showers in the evening, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Strong winds and much

colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

11 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 17.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 11 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ032-242100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around 19.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 1 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 16 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ042-242100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely early, then rain and

freezing rain or numerous snow showers. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 11 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ083-242100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely early, then rain or

scattered snow showers. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature

around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 8 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ043-242100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Blustery, colder with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ084-242100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Windy and much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

NYZ082-242100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow or rain showers in the evening, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy, cold with lows around 20. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Very windy and much colder.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and colder

with lows around 6 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

14 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 15.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 14 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ039-242100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain early, then rain likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow or rain showers in the evening, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Very windy and colder with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 8 above. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ040-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain or snow showers in the evening, then

numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to around 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Strong

winds and colder with highs around 30. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Very windy and colder

with lows around 10 above. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 19.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ047-242100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers or scattered rain showers in the

evening, then numerous snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible. Strong

winds and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to

45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

11 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 19.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ048-242100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain likely early. Rain likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds

and colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ049-242100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph,

increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ050-242100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 12. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ051-242100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain likely early. Rain likely.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Windy, cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Strong winds and much colder with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

65 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs around 18.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows zero to

5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ053-242100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows around 11. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ054-242100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the evening,

then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and

much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

4 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 17. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ060-242100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ061-242100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around

13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

NYZ059-242100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around

16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ063-242100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then rain likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy and much colder with highs

in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Blustery, colder with lows around 12. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 7 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ064-242100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then scattered

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ066-242100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1049 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then scattered

rain showers. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

