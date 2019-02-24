NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this

evening, then freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Little or

no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs around 40. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation. Windy and much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon.

West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows

around 1 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then rain and freezing rain with sleet likely. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows

around 11. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or freezing rain and snow

late this evening, then freezing rain and rain. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth

of an inch. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Very

windy and cold with lows around 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet and rain late this

evening, then rain and freezing rain with sleet likely. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet late this evening,

then sleet and freezing rain with snow likely. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow or sleet

late this evening, then freezing rain likely with rain. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Very windy and cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy and much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, colder with lows

around 9 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then freezing rain and rain or a chance of sleet.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers. Areas of

blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy, cold with

lows around 18. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation. Windy and much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around zero. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this

evening, then sleet or freezing rain with snow likely. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this

evening, then sleet and freezing rain with snow likely. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to

around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 8 above. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy, colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this

evening, then rain or snow or sleet and freezing rain likely. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy and much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then freezing rain or a chance of sleet. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising

to around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches possible. Very windy and cold with lows around 19. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to around 35 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy and much colder with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the

afternoon. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Very windy and colder with lows around 5 above. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then freezing rain or a chance of sleet. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Very windy and cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

light snow accumulation possible. Very windy and colder with highs

around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows around

8 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow late

this evening, then freezing rain. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Very windy and cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Areas of

blowing snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Very

windy and colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds around 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Very windy and colder with lows around 9 above. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or freezing rain and snow

late this evening, then freezing rain likely with rain. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Very windy and cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Snow showers likely,

mainly in the morning. Additional light snow accumulation possible.

Very windy and much colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds around 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy and colder with lows around 10 above. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 8 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow late

this evening, then freezing rain. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an

inch. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Very

windy and cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

around 9 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet. Freezing rain

and rain. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 12. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then rain with sleet and freezing rain likely. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to around 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows around 11. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet late this evening,

then freezing rain. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Very

windy and cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds around

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows

around 9 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming northwest around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet late this evening,

then sleet likely, rain with freezing rain and snow likely. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow late this evening, then

freezing rain with sleet with possible snow. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then rain and freezing rain or a chance of sleet.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around

16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet late this evening,

then rain and freezing rain or sleet or snow likely. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a

trace. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around

13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet late

this evening, then rain and freezing rain or a chance of sleet.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around

16. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain late this

evening, then freezing rain and rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy,

cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy, colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, snow and freezing rain late

this evening, then rain and freezing rain with sleet likely. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

942 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow late

this evening, then rain and freezing rain. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Cold

with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows around

15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

