NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 8, 2019
435 FPUS51 KALY 090542
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 090540
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
NYZ033-090900-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery and much colder with lows around 5 above. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 14 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Wind chill values as low as 17 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. West winds around 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 14 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
NYZ052-090900-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy and much colder with lows around 17. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ058-090900-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 13 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph,
decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
14 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill
values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ065-090900-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around
30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
NYZ041-090900-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much colder with lows around 16. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 2 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ038-090900-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery
and much colder with lows around 14. West winds around 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Blustery and much
colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ032-090900-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery and much colder with lows
around 6 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 14 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Not as cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ042-090900-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around
10 above. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 7 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ083-090900-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 15. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ043-090900-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ084-090900-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ082-090900-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy and much colder with lows
around 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as
8 below after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows
around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ039-090900-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.
Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery and much colder with lows
around 13. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
6 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ040-090900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.
Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery and much colder with lows
around 14. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Blustery and much colder with
highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ047-090900-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.
Little or no snow accumulation. Blustery and much colder with lows
around 14. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy and much colder with
highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low
as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ048-090900-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy and much colder with lows around 14. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ049-090900-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy and much colder with lows around 17. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ050-090900-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery and much colder with lows around 16. West
winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ051-090900-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy and much colder with lows around 12. West winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Windy and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as
9 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as
low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ053-090900-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Windy and much colder with lows around 18. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.
Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ054-090900-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Blustery and much colder with lows around 13. West
winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 4 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
NYZ060-090900-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
NYZ061-090900-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 16. West winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ059-090900-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet after midnight. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
NYZ063-090900-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 11. West winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs
around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in
the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ064-090900-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18.
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
NYZ066-090900-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17.
West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain
showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
