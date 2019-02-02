NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019

_____

734 FPUS51 KALY 020532

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020530

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

NYZ033-020900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 4 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-020900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ058-020900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 13 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 17 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Sleet likely in the morning, then rain or

sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Sleet and freezing

rain likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or freezing rain likely with a chance

of sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

NYZ065-020900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sleet or snow or rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ041-020900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 11 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then sleet likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-020900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 below. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ032-020900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 1 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Occasional snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow or sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A

chance of rain or sleet in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Sleet likely after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-020900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 9 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-020900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature

around 13 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-020900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 9 below. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow or sleet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-020900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 9 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely in the evening, then sleet

likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-020900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 2 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 17 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or sleet in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet or rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet or snow and freezing rain likely in the

evening, then sleet likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-020900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 7 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-020900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-020900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 7 below. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Sleet likely in the morning, then rain or

sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain likely. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-020900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 2 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Sleet or rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-020900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ050-020900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-020900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around zero. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Sleet or rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain likely. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ053-020900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or freezing rain likely with a chance

of sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ054-020900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 4 below. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening.

Sleet likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the morning, then a

chance of snow or sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-020900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Rain likely in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ061-020900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 3 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Sleet and freezing

rain likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or freezing rain likely with a chance

of sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ059-020900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Rain likely in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ063-020900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 3 below. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Rain likely in the evening,

then sleet likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ064-020900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely. Rain likely in the evening, then

freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ066-020900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1230 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or sleet or rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain and

sleet likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather