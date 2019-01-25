NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

603 FPUS51 KALY 250541

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250538

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

NYZ033-250900-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Much

colder with lows around zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 13. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 5 above. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows around 10 below. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ052-250900-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ058-250900-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder. Near steady temperature around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 11. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to

20. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ065-250900-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ041-250900-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ038-250900-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 15.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ032-250900-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Much

colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 13. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 6 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around zero. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around 10 below. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ042-250900-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, colder with lows around 18. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 8 above. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows around 10 below. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ083-250900-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ043-250900-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ084-250900-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ082-250900-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 9 above. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

$$

NYZ039-250900-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 10 above. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 15.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Much colder with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ040-250900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ047-250900-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with highs 15 to 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ048-250900-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ049-250900-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ050-250900-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ051-250900-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 6 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 13. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

$$

NYZ053-250900-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ054-250900-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 12. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

$$

NYZ060-250900-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ061-250900-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ059-250900-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ063-250900-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

$$

NYZ064-250900-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 15. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ066-250900-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1238 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

$$

