NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 9 above. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 4 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 10 above.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 15 below to 20 below zero. Wind chill values

as low as 35 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs 5 below to zero. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 below to

20 below zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid

20s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder. Near steady temperature around

17. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs around 5 above. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Colder with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, snow and freezing

rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 16. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around

5 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising into the

lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs around 17. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows around 9 above. Temperature rising to around 16.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 10 above. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 10 above.

Temperature falling to around 5 above in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 20 below. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with highs around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 below to 20 below

zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the

lower 20s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold with lows around 11. Temperature rising to around 16. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 10 above.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the upper

20s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 14. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around 18. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 2 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs around 12. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 11. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 10 above.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising

into the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs around 16. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 16.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder. Near steady temperature around

9 above. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 8 above. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 10 above.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 10 below to 15 below zero. Wind chill values

as low as 35 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with highs 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder. Near steady temperature around

12. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder. Near steady temperature around 14. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values as

low as 25 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with highs around zero. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder. Near steady temperature around 17. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, mainly in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder

with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder. Near steady temperature around

14. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 below. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 18. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 17. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder. Near steady temperature around

15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Much colder with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Colder with highs around 5 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 17. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cold with highs around 30. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Much

colder with highs around 15. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 14.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Much colder with highs around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 below. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper

20s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Colder

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 18. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional heavy snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold.

Lows around zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as

low as 20 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Much colder with highs zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower

20s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and sleet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Additional

heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1219 AM EST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 p