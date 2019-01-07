NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
NYZ033-072115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows
around 15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.
Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows 15 to
20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 20.
NYZ052-072115-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ058-072115-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low
as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising
into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold
with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 15.
Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
NYZ065-072115-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid
20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet, snow likely with a
chance of rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and
sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ041-072115-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
4 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain, freezing rain and
sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch
possible. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow or rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ038-072115-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 6 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the evening, then
snow or sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising
into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain likely, a chance of rain and
sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ032-072115-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold
with lows around 18. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.
Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder
with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 below. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to
zero. Highs around 20.
NYZ042-072115-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows
around 14. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet
in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.
Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 15 below in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 below. Highs around 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs around 20.
NYZ083-072115-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as
8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with
lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain
or sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch
possible. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs around 20.
NYZ043-072115-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 9 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with
lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not as cool with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely in the morning, then snow or rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.
Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs around 20.
NYZ084-072115-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with
lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, a chance of rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation around an inch possible. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ082-072115-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold with lows
around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet with possible freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.
Additional heavy snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold.
Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as
15 below.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
10 above. Lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
NYZ039-072115-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows
around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Sleet, snow likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Snow.
Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to
5 above zero. Highs around 20.
NYZ040-072115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows
around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow likely with a chance of rain
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the
lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs around 20.
NYZ047-072115-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or
sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper
20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above.
NYZ048-072115-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below
this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and snow or sleet likely or
a chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 20.
NYZ049-072115-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ050-072115-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ051-072115-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or
sleet likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an
inch. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the
mid 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet likely, a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
NYZ053-072115-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind
chill values as low as 3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ054-072115-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Not as cold with
lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the
lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
5 above. Highs around 20.
NYZ060-072115-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature
rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, snow likely, a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ061-072115-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature
rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then snow or
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ059-072115-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, snow likely, a chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ063-072115-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature
rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.
Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower
20s. Lows around 10 above.
NYZ064-072115-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance
of rain in the morning. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.
Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, mainly in the evening. Little or no
snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around
40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ066-072115-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
345 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder with
highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values
as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain
in the morning. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow, mainly in the evening. Little or no
snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to
15. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
