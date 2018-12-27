NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

NYZ033-272100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Sleet or snow likely with freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 19.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

mid 20s.

NYZ052-272100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ058-272100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or freezing rain with snow likely

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

NYZ065-272100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-272100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-272100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain, rain with a chance of snow after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

NYZ032-272100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain or sleet or a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ042-272100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a tenth of an inch. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ083-272100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening. Rain likely.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ043-272100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ084-272100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-272100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s.

NYZ039-272100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

NYZ040-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain or sleet or snow likely

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ047-272100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or rain with a chance of snow

after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

NYZ048-272100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or freezing rain with snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

NYZ049-272100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with freezing rain or sleet

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ050-272100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ051-272100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or freezing rain with snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain early in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-272100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with sleet or rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ054-272100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 30.

NYZ060-272100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with sleet or rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ061-272100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with sleet or rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ059-272100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet or snow likely or rain or freezing

rain after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ063-272100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower

30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ064-272100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet or rain after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ066-272100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

358 AM EST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain or sleet after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

