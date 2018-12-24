NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

604 FPUS51 KALY 241436

ZFPALY

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

NYZ033-242100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain with sleet likely in the morning. Rain. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs around

30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ052-242100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ058-242100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or rain or freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ065-242100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ041-242100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or rain or sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-242100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning, then numerous snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-242100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning, then numerous snow showers

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 17. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ042-242100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ083-242100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or sleet or freezing rain likely after midnight. Light

snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or sleet in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ043-242100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or sleet or freezing rain

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ084-242100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or rain or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ082-242100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain with sleet likely in the morning. Rain. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ039-242100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or freezing rain and snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ040-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or rain or snow and freezing rain likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ047-242100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or sleet or freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ048-242100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or rain or snow and freezing rain likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ049-242100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or sleet and snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ050-242100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ051-242100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or rain or freezing rain and snow likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ053-242100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ054-242100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow or sleet or rain or freezing rain likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ060-242100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ061-242100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then sleet or rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ059-242100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-242100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with light snow likely this morning, then partly

sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow, freezing rain and sleet likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ064-242100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ066-242100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

935 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then rain or snow or sleet likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather