ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

or a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ052-220915-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ058-220915-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ065-220915-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ041-220915-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-220915-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near

steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain or snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ032-220915-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cold with

lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow or rain showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ042-220915-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ083-220915-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ043-220915-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ084-220915-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ082-220915-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

snow or rain showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ039-220915-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ040-220915-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ047-220915-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ048-220915-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ049-220915-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ050-220915-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ051-220915-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ053-220915-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ054-220915-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ060-220915-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ061-220915-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ059-220915-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ063-220915-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ064-220915-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ066-220915-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

110 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

