NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
NYZ033-162115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow and
sleet. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill
values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ052-162115-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ058-162115-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain and sleet with snow likely. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation of up
to a tenth of an inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to
a tenth of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Blustery, colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Blustery,
cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ065-162115-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and sleet likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ041-162115-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
NYZ038-162115-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain likely. Little
or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Snow and rain
likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ032-162115-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, sleet with a
slight chance of freezing rain. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of
freezing rain and snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ042-162115-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow.
Colder. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West
winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill
values as low as 1 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-162115-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
NYZ043-162115-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain and sleet. Cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow likely, a chance of rain and
sleet in the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40.
NYZ084-162115-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain and sleet likely in
the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
NYZ082-162115-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Colder.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Freezing rain and sleet
likely in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after
midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 2 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
NYZ039-162115-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, freezing rain and rain likely. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around a trace.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet likely in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain and snow. Snow and sleet accumulation around
an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ040-162115-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and sleet likely in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain and snow. Snow and sleet accumulation around
an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
NYZ047-162115-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Blustery with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around
30 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery, colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ048-162115-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet likely, a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Additional ice accumulation around
a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow, rain and sleet likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Blustery, colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ049-162115-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain, snow and
sleet likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 40.
NYZ050-162115-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
NYZ051-162115-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Freezing rain, sleet and snow likely. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation
around a trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and sleet likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows around
17. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, colder with highs in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ053-162115-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain and sleet likely in
the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ054-162115-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with sleet and freezing rain likely. Rain likely
in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ060-162115-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Sleet accumulation around
an inch. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and sleet likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ061-162115-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Sleet, rain and freezing rain likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow, freezing rain, rain and sleet after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ059-162115-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet likely. Sleet accumulation around
an inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ063-162115-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sleet, rain and freezing rain. Additional sleet
accumulation around an inch. Additional ice accumulation around a
trace. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ064-162115-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and sleet likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no
additional snow and sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ066-162115-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1225 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation around an inch.
Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and sleet in the evening, then a chance of
rain or snow or sleet after midnight. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
