NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast

NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND

National Weather Service ALBANY NY

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

NYZ033-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ052-302115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ058-302115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain or sleet likely or a chance of

snow in the evening, then rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ065-302115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ041-302115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

or sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ038-302115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely or sleet in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ032-302115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain or sleet or

snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ042-302115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

or sleet or freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to

15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ083-302115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain and sleet after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ043-302115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain

or snow likely or sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ084-302115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow or rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or

snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ082-302115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely in the evening, then sleet,

rain and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 15.

$$

NYZ039-302115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain or sleet

after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ040-302115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ047-302115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely or sleet in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ048-302115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely or a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain or freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ049-302115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or

sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ050-302115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ051-302115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow or sleet likely in

the evening, then rain or freezing rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ053-302115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or

sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ054-302115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain in the evening, then rain

or sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ060-302115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or sleet

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ061-302115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet likely in the evening, then

rain or sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ059-302115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ063-302115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet or snow likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ064-302115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ066-302115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

1226 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

