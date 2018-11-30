NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast
NY ALBANY NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018
_____
822 FPUS51 KALY 300535
ZFPALY
ZONE FORECAST PRODUCT for EASTERN NEW YORK AND WESTERN NEW ENGLAND
National Weather Service ALBANY NY
1233 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
NYZ033-300900-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Sleet or rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper
20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to
10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid
20s.
$$
NYZ052-300900-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ058-300900-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow or sleet or a chance of freezing rain
in the evening, then sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper
30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ065-300900-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ041-300900-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain or snow,
sleet with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ038-300900-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ032-300900-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain or sleet with a chance
of freezing rain. Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
$$
NYZ042-300900-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Sleet after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature
around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ083-300900-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain. Rain or sleet
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ043-300900-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Snow likely in the
evening, then rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ084-300900-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or
sleet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around
30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-300900-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain. Snow in the evening,
then rain or sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after
midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ039-300900-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with a chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Rain or sleet. Light snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ040-300900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain or sleet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper
20s.
$$
NYZ047-300900-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
$$
NYZ048-300900-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of freezing rain. Snow or sleet
in the evening, then sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ049-300900-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain or sleet. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ050-300900-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning,
becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ051-300900-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or a chance of freezing rain in the
evening. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ053-300900-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ054-300900-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of freezing rain in the evening.
Rain or sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ060-300900-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ061-300900-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ059-300900-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ063-300900-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet and snow in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
20. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ064-300900-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ066-300900-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1234 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather